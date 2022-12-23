MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) closed Thursday at $83.48 per share, down from $85.13 a day earlier. While MKS Instruments Inc. has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MKSI fell by -49.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $181.03 to $64.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.23% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) to Overweight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MKSI. Loop Capital also rated MKSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MKSI, as published in its report on December 27, 2021. Citigroup’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $190 for MKSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)

The current dividend for MKSI investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MKS Instruments Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MKSI is recording an average volume of 799.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.88, showing growth from the present price of $83.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MKSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MKS Instruments Inc. Shares?

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market. When comparing MKS Instruments Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -95.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MKSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MKSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MKSI has increased by 16.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,047,765 shares of the stock, with a value of $507.17 million, following the purchase of 863,550 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in MKSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 472,126 additional shares for a total stake of worth $447.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,333,337.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 92,942 position in MKSI. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.63%, now holding 3.42 million shares worth $286.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MKSI holdings by -20.88% and now holds 2.49 million MKSI shares valued at $208.43 million with the lessened -0.66 million shares during the period. MKSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.