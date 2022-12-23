The share price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) fell to $12.08 per share on Thursday from $12.17. While Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -47.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.40 to $11.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.97% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LESL. MKM Partners also rated LESL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 04, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group August 08, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on August 08, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $16. Loop Capital June 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LESL, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. Goldman’s report from April 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LESL is recording an average volume of 4.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $12.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is based in the USA. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LESL has increased by 249.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,347,631 shares of the stock, with a value of $267.88 million, following the purchase of 13,094,402 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in LESL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 318,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,768,222.

At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its LESL holdings by 0.18% and now holds 10.62 million LESL shares valued at $155.06 million with the added 18950.0 shares during the period.