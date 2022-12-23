The share price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) fell to $19.32 per share on Thursday from $19.51. While Owens & Minor Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -56.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.11 to $14.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.36% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMI. BofA Securities also Downgraded OMI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OMI, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $46 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OMI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.01 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Owens & Minor Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OMI is recording an average volume of 943.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $19.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Distribution sector, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is based in the USA. When comparing Owens & Minor Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -71.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMI has decreased by -2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,053,272 shares of the stock, with a value of $227.81 million, following the sale of -290,764 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OMI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -56,573 additional shares for a total stake of worth $174.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,463,343.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 121,878 position in OMI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.64%, now holding 8.02 million shares worth $165.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its OMI holdings by -0.53% and now holds 3.25 million OMI shares valued at $67.02 million with the lessened 17211.0 shares during the period.