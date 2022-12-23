Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) marked $20.89 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $21.35. While Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 40.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.38 to $11.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PARR. Cowen also Upgraded PARR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2021. Credit Suisse February 17, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 94.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 955.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PARR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -1.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.20, showing growth from the present price of $20.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 226.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PARR has increased by 5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,056,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.34 million, following the purchase of 365,769 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.60%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PARR holdings by 19.13% and now holds 3.27 million PARR shares valued at $76.53 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. PARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.