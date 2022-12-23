In Thursday’s session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) marked $6.67 per share, down from $6.70 in the previous session. While iHeartMedia Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHRT fell by -67.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.97 to $6.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.32% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On August 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IHRT. BofA Securities also Downgraded IHRT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley June 10, 2022d the rating to Underweight on June 10, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $11. JP Morgan May 09, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IHRT, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for IHRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

iHeartMedia Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IHRT has an average volume of 760.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a loss of -11.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.91, showing growth from the present price of $6.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iHeartMedia Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IHRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IHRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pacific Investment Management Co’s position in IHRT has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,657,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.17 million, following the sale of -24,776 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $145.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,140,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 105,885 position in IHRT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.89%, now holding 7.02 million shares worth $56.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silver Point Capital LP increased its IHRT holdings by 2.22% and now holds 4.88 million IHRT shares valued at $39.24 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period.