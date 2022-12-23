Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) marked $9.70 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $9.66. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -60.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $9.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP. Citigroup also Downgraded HPP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 19, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for HPP, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from June 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

HPP currently pays a dividend of $1.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 2.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HPP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -7.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.83, showing growth from the present price of $9.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 3.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,285,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $246.06 million, following the purchase of 767,713 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.61%.