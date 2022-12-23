A share of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) closed at $26.01 per share on Thursday, down from $26.56 day before. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 74.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.45 to $14.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.44% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DK. BofA Securities also Upgraded DK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2022. Goldman October 14, 2021d the rating to Buy on October 14, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $25. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for DK, as published in its report on September 07, 2021. Citigroup’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

It’s important to note that DK shareholders are currently getting $0.84 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DK is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.08, showing growth from the present price of $26.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is based in the USA. When comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has increased by 3.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,785,695 shares of the stock, with a value of $241.2 million, following the purchase of 263,354 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -242,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $138.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,475,320.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 376,508 position in DK. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 3.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 682.21%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $113.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its DK holdings by 1.07% and now holds 3.55 million DK shares valued at $109.88 million with the added 37721.0 shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.