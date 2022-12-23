Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) closed Thursday at $23.01 per share, down from $23.40 a day earlier. While Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has underperformed by -1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGY rose by 22.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.31 to $18.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.36% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) recommending Overweight. Wells Fargo also Downgraded MGY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2022. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for MGY, as published in its report on October 26, 2021. Truist’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for MGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

The current dividend for MGY investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 79.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MGY is recording an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.58, showing growth from the present price of $23.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Shares?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 91.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MGY has increased by 0.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,884,071 shares of the stock, with a value of $414.26 million, following the purchase of 149,380 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,665,195 additional shares for a total stake of worth $408.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,665,195.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 2,494,225 position in MGY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.53%, now holding 9.57 million shares worth $249.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its MGY holdings by -12.33% and now holds 7.61 million MGY shares valued at $198.43 million with the lessened -1.07 million shares during the period.