In Thursday’s session, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) marked $21.86 per share, down from $22.60 in the previous session. While FormFactor Inc. has underperformed by -3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM fell by -50.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.48 to $18.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.85% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FORM. Needham also reiterated FORM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 17, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 06, 2022, but set its price target from $45 to $54. DA Davidson July 29, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FORM, as published in its report on July 29, 2021. CL King’s report from June 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for FORM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

FormFactor Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FORM has an average volume of 669.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.56, showing growth from the present price of $21.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing FormFactor Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FORM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FORM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FORM has decreased by -1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,142,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $257.06 million, following the sale of -112,156 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FORM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,544,687.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 37,328 position in FORM. PRIMECAP Management Co. purchased an additional 80860.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.74%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $69.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its FORM holdings by 1.50% and now holds 2.67 million FORM shares valued at $61.65 million with the added 39506.0 shares during the period. FORM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.