The share price of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) fell to $3.13 per share on Thursday from $3.24. While Quotient Technology Inc. has underperformed by -3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QUOT fell by -56.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.18% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Rosenblatt Upgraded Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on September 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for QUOT. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for QUOT, as published in its report on December 19, 2019. Dougherty & Company’s report from November 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for QUOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Quotient Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QUOT is recording an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 1.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quotient Technology Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QUOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QUOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Engaged Capital LLC’s position in QUOT has increased by 32.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,107,150 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.92 million, following the purchase of 2,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QUOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.63%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its QUOT holdings by -28.77% and now holds 4.71 million QUOT shares valued at $13.89 million with the lessened -1.9 million shares during the period. QUOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.