Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) marked $2.88 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $3.07. While Safe Bulkers Inc. has underperformed by -6.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SB fell by -21.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.12 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.59% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SB. Jefferies also rated SB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Stifel February 01, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SB, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

SB currently pays a dividend of $0.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 971.93K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.11, showing growth from the present price of $2.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safe Bulkers Inc. Shares?

The Monaco based company Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing Safe Bulkers Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in SB has decreased by -10.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,077,171 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.62 million, following the sale of -493,939 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in SB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -38,483 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,872,486.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 26,673 position in SB. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.16%, now holding 2.16 million shares worth $6.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its SB holdings by 54.47% and now holds 1.56 million SB shares valued at $4.43 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. SB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.30% at present.