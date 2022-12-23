Within its last year performance, TKC rose by 16.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.75 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.19% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on May 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TKC. JP Morgan September 04, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TKC, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

The current dividend for TKC investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TKC is recording an average volume of 501.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a loss of -6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.80, showing decline from the present price of $4.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TKC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Shares?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is based in the Turkey and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in TKC has decreased by -7.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,147,763 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.16 million, following the sale of -747,806 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another decreased to its shares in TKC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,903 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,970,331.

During the first quarter, Oldfield Partners LLP subtracted a -1,044,436 position in TKC. Parametric Portfolio Associates L purchased an additional 1.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 95.16%, now holding 2.65 million shares worth $11.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LL increased its TKC holdings by 148.29% and now holds 2.57 million TKC shares valued at $11.57 million with the added 1.54 million shares during the period. TKC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.20% at present.