A share of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) closed at $10.10 per share on Wednesday, up from $9.76 day before. While Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has overperformed by 3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWKS fell by -60.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.95 to $7.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.21% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TWKS. Wolfe Research also rated TWKS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TWKS, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for TWKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TWKS is registering an average volume of 852.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a loss of -0.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thoughtworks Holding Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in TWKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 928,299 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,479,055.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 430,282 position in TWKS. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.09%, now holding 3.26 million shares worth $29.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its TWKS holdings by 0.58% and now holds 3.26 million TWKS shares valued at $29.76 million with the added 18695.0 shares during the period. TWKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.40% at present.