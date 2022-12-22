Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) marked $1.64 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.36. While Knightscope Inc. has overperformed by 20.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Knightscope Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 158.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KSCP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.19%, with a gain of 10.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Knightscope Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSCP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSCP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,520,682 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.32 million, following the purchase of 1,520,682 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KSCP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 279.59%.

At the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its KSCP holdings by 21.37% and now holds 88722.0 KSCP shares valued at $0.19 million with the added 15619.0 shares during the period. KSCP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.