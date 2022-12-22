Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) marked $2.30 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.12. While Harvard Bioscience Inc. has overperformed by 8.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBIO fell by -66.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.36 to $2.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.64% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on December 09, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HBIO. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated HBIO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2020. Janney resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HBIO, as published in its report on January 24, 2018. The Benchmark Company’s report from January 23, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10 for HBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Singular Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 117.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HBIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.29%, with a loss of -2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.90, showing growth from the present price of $2.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harvard Bioscience Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harvey Partners LLC’s position in HBIO has increased by 1.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,911,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.45 million, following the purchase of 46,300 additional shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Man made another increased to its shares in HBIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 69,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,723,471.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -135,423 position in HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.04%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $4.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, AMH Equity Ltd. increased its HBIO holdings by 29.66% and now holds 1.62 million HBIO shares valued at $4.15 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. HBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.50% at present.