The share price of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) rose to $3.65 per share on Wednesday from $3.54. While Viant Technology Inc. has overperformed by 3.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSP fell by -57.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.68 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) recommending Buy. JMP Securities also Upgraded DSP shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 27, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on September 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. BofA Securities July 30, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DSP, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. Needham’s report from March 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for DSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Viant Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DSP is recording an average volume of 93.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.07%, with a gain of 5.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.42, showing growth from the present price of $3.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viant Technology Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DSP has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,938,487 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.41 million, following the purchase of 810 additional shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in DSP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,123,935.

During the first quarter, Invenomic Capital Management LP subtracted a -157,626 position in DSP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 4216.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.57%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $2.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its DSP holdings by -10.26% and now holds 0.57 million DSP shares valued at $2.17 million with the lessened 64842.0 shares during the period. DSP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.10% at present.