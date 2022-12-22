Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) closed Wednesday at $5.22 per share, up from $4.85 a day earlier. While Oportun Financial Corporation has overperformed by 7.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRT fell by -74.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.78 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.93% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on January 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OPRT. JP Morgan also Downgraded OPRT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2020.

Analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Oportun Financial Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OPRT is recording an average volume of 259.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a loss of -5.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.79, showing growth from the present price of $5.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oportun Financial Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in OPRT has decreased by -0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,413,952 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.37 million, following the sale of -6,615 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OPRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 147,383 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,922,854.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 158,443 position in OPRT. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 41130.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.03%, now holding 1.32 million shares worth $7.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its OPRT holdings by 25.35% and now holds 1.06 million OPRT shares valued at $5.89 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. OPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.