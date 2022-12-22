Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) closed Wednesday at $114.77 per share, up from $112.43 a day earlier. While Chart Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -25.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.59 to $108.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GTLS. Wells Fargo also Downgraded GTLS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $148 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $250. Goldman September 15, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GTLS, as published in its report on September 15, 2022. Barclays’s report from June 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $189 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTLS is recording an average volume of 907.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a loss of -3.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $205.60, showing growth from the present price of $114.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 62.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,417,221 shares of the stock, with a value of $631.62 million, following the sale of -3,682 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -33,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $504.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,531,598.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 4,498 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 22079.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.48%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $209.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 0.88% and now holds 1.22 million GTLS shares valued at $174.16 million with the added 10682.0 shares during the period.