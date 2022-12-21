Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) closed Tuesday at $5.60 per share, down from $5.64 a day earlier. While Zuora Inc. has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZUO fell by -70.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.90 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.39% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Needham on October 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZUO. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded ZUO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 01, 2021. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZUO, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from June 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for ZUO shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Zuora Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZUO is recording an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.80%, with a loss of -12.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZUO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zuora Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZUO has increased by 5.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,462,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.71 million, following the purchase of 596,879 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZUO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 318,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,493,853.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. added a 197,661 position in ZUO. Brown Advisory LLC sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.45%, now holding 4.5 million shares worth $34.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its ZUO holdings by -7.46% and now holds 4.46 million ZUO shares valued at $34.24 million with the lessened -0.36 million shares during the period. ZUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.00% at present.