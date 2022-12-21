Currently, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) stock is trading at $38.22, marking a gain of 2.12% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -13.13% below its 52-week high of $43.99 and 73.23% above its 52-week low of $22.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.88% below the high and +14.80% above the low.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HAL’s SMA-200 is $33.83.

As well, it is important to consider HAL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.83.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 83.39. HAL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.46, resulting in an 17.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Halliburton Company (HAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.73 in simple terms.

Halliburton Company (HAL): Earnings History

If we examine Halliburton Company’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.6, slashing the consensus of $0.56. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 7.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.6 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.56. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 7.10%.

Halliburton Company (HAL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 10 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.68 and 0.63 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.66 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.36 and also replicates 83.33% growth rate year over year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Halliburton Company (HAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.30% of shares. A total of 1,170 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 84.12% of its stock and 84.37% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 99.75 million shares that make 11.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.13 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 82.98 million shares of HAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.6 billion.

An overview of Halliburton Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Halliburton Company (HAL) traded 9,184,706 shares per day, with a moving average of $36.41 and price change of +0.40. With the moving average of $35.87 and a price change of +8.29, about 10,401,026 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HAL’s 100-day average volume is 10,203,475 shares, alongside a moving average of $32.22 and a price change of +9.66.