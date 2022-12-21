In Tuesday’s session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) marked $66.27 per share, up from $65.35 in the previous session. While Okta Inc. has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -69.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $234.79 to $44.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.30% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for OKTA. Guggenheim also Upgraded OKTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2022. Macquarie Initiated an Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OKTA, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from October 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Cleveland Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Okta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OKTA has an average volume of 4.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -6.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.85, showing growth from the present price of $66.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has increased by 1.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,769,294 shares of the stock, with a value of $734.18 million, following the purchase of 208,801 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 94.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,988,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $437.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,212,004.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 428,027 position in OKTA. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 38170.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.92%, now holding 4.1 million shares worth $218.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its OKTA holdings by 7.62% and now holds 3.77 million OKTA shares valued at $201.25 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.