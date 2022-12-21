A share of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) closed at $10.49 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.17 day before. While MediaAlpha Inc. has overperformed by 14.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAX fell by -29.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.26 to $7.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.73% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on February 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAX. JP Morgan also Downgraded MAX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Peer Perform rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MAX, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. Citigroup’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for MAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MAX is registering an average volume of 262.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MediaAlpha Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in MAX has increased by 6.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,667,922 shares of the stock, with a value of $79.15 million, following the purchase of 395,302 additional shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in MAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 195,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,515,400.

During the first quarter, Ararat Capital Management LP added a 1,317 position in MAX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.22%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $25.44 million. MAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.