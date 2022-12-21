Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) marked $1.46 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.54. While Kronos Bio Inc. has underperformed by -5.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRON fell by -89.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.80 to $1.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.36% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated KRON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 03, 2020, and assigned a price target of $50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRON, as published in its report on November 03, 2020. Goldman’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $45 for KRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kronos Bio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 180.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KRON stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.40%, with a loss of -30.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kronos Bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KRON has decreased by -1.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,640,769 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.02 million, following the sale of -40,832 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in KRON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -38,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,189,481.

KRON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.80% at present.