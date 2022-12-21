The share price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) fell to $9.16 per share on Tuesday from $9.17. While Editas Medicine Inc. has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT fell by -69.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.88 to $9.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.07% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) recommending Neutral. Oppenheimer also Downgraded EDIT shares as ‘Perform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2022. Credit Suisse November 18, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 18, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $13. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EDIT, as published in its report on September 29, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Editas Medicine Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EDIT is recording an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a loss of -8.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.73, showing growth from the present price of $9.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EDIT has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,613,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.11 million, following the purchase of 89,715 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EDIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,531,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,348,781.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 69,877 position in EDIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,145.61%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $19.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its EDIT holdings by 103.13% and now holds 1.28 million EDIT shares valued at $13.56 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.30% at present.