The share price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rose to $4.62 per share on Tuesday from $4.44. While CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAY rose by 29.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.78 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.63% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 04, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CBAY. Piper Sandler also rated CBAY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2020. SVB Leerink May 12, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CBAY, as published in its report on May 12, 2020. Stifel’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CBAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

To gain a thorough understanding of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -110.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CBAY is recording an average volume of 428.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 13.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its CBAY holdings by -6.42% and now holds 2.47 million CBAY shares valued at $8.36 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. CBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.