The share price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose to $41.59 per share on Tuesday from $40.10. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -50.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.18 to $27.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.78% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BEAM. BMO Capital Markets also rated BEAM shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $62. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BEAM, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $117 for BEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1970.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BEAM is recording an average volume of 849.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a loss of -9.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.08, showing growth from the present price of $41.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has decreased by -3.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,490,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $392.2 million, following the sale of -301,128 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 920,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $277.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,012,899.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 200,890 position in BEAM. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.97%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $167.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. decreased its BEAM holdings by -27.61% and now holds 2.87 million BEAM shares valued at $132.39 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.