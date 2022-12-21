As of Tuesday, MICT Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MICT) stock closed at $0.89, down from $1.05 the previous day. While MICT Inc. has underperformed by -15.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MICT fell by -12.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.15% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MICT Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MICT is recording 408.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.96%, with a loss of -24.13% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze MICT Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MICT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MICT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MICT has decreased by -3.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,621,910 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.49 million, following the sale of -164,052 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MICT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.09%.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its MICT holdings by -14.62% and now holds 0.27 million MICT shares valued at $0.26 million with the lessened 46500.0 shares during the period. MICT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.