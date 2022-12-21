Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) marked $7.09 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $6.59. While Roivant Sciences Ltd. has overperformed by 7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROIV fell by -47.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.76 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) recommending Overweight. A report published by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ROIV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ROIV, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ROIV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ROIV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.83%, with a gain of 1.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROIV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Roivant Sciences Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ROIV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ROIV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. QVT Financial LP’s position in ROIV has decreased by -9.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 116,885,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $626.51 million, following the sale of -12,508,362 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $472.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 88,238,700.

During the first quarter, Two Seas Capital LP added a 2,449,854 position in ROIV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.92%, now holding 4.88 million shares worth $26.15 million. ROIV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.20% at present.