A share of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) closed at $4.79 per share on Tuesday, up from $4.70 day before. While Compass Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 55.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.07 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.59% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On May 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX. B. Riley Securities also rated CMPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CMPX, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. Wedbush’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CMPX is registering an average volume of 158.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.98%, with a gain of 7.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.26, showing growth from the present price of $4.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rock Springs Capital Management L’s position in CMPX has increased by 0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,333,188 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.92 million, following the purchase of 5,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CMPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 200,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,606,600.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CMPX holdings by 56.27% and now holds 2.35 million CMPX shares valued at $9.65 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. CMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.60% at present.