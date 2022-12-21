The share price of CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) rose to $11.03 per share on Tuesday from $10.75. While CinCor Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for CINC. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded CINC shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on October 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $67. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CINC, as published in its report on August 22, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CINC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

To gain a thorough understanding of CinCor Pharma Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 52.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CINC is recording an average volume of 420.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a loss of -9.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $11.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CINC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CinCor Pharma Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CINC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CINC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in CINC has increased by 42.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,306,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.02 million, following the purchase of 987,532 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CINC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.72%.

At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its CINC holdings by 87.95% and now holds 1.28 million CINC shares valued at $15.07 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. CINC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.