Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) closed Tuesday at $21.90 per share, up from $21.27 a day earlier. While Manchester United plc has overperformed by 2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 56.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.35 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.43% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MANU. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MANU, as published in its report on October 17, 2016. Credit Suisse’s report from June 03, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

The current dividend for MANU investors is set at $0.18 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Manchester United plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MANU is recording an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a gain of 5.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $21.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United plc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MANU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MANU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ariel Investments LLC’s position in MANU has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,424,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $252.49 million, following the sale of -179,596 additional shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd. made another increased to its shares in MANU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 132,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $241.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,925,176.

At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its MANU holdings by 346.68% and now holds 1.72 million MANU shares valued at $38.03 million with the added 1.34 million shares during the period. MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.