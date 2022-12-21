As of Tuesday, BrainsWay Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock closed at $2.29, up from $1.92 the previous day. While BrainsWay Ltd. has overperformed by 19.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWAY fell by -70.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.18 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BWAY. Northland Capital also rated BWAY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on May 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $14. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BWAY, as published in its report on May 13, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BWAY is recording 98.50K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a gain of 23.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.05, showing growth from the present price of $2.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BrainsWay Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BWAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%.

BWAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.51% at present.