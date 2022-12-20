The share price of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) rose to $2.65 per share on Monday from $1.90. While Innate Pharma S.A. has overperformed by 39.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPHA fell by -49.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.38 to $1.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2021, SVB Leerink Upgraded Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) to Outperform. A report published by SVB Leerink on December 15, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for IPHA. Goldman also rated IPHA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 24, 2020.

Analysis of Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IPHA is recording an average volume of 24.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.65%, with a gain of 20.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innate Pharma S.A. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IPHA has decreased by -2.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 482,645 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 million, following the sale of -14,630 additional shares during the last quarter. Optiver US LLC made another increased to its shares in IPHA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 185,310.

During the first quarter, BofA Securities, Inc. subtracted a -9,667 position in IPHA. UOB Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 3522.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.75%, now holding 77662.0 shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa increased its IPHA holdings by 0.95% and now holds 47039.0 IPHA shares valued at $0.1 million with the added 441.0 shares during the period. IPHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.