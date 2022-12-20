As of Monday, Sprout Social Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPT) stock closed at $56.01, down from $59.29 the previous day. While Sprout Social Inc. has underperformed by -5.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPT fell by -36.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.71 to $38.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.18% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on September 20, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPT. Robert W. Baird also reiterated SPT shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 18, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $82. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SPT, as published in its report on April 27, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $51 for SPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sprout Social Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPT is recording 576.08K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.11%, with a loss of -8.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.45, showing growth from the present price of $56.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sprout Social Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPT has increased by 0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,835,556 shares of the stock, with a value of $227.45 million, following the purchase of 31,632 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in SPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 181,591 additional shares for a total stake of worth $175.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,959,544.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -62,746 position in SPT. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.07%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $115.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Zevenbergen Capital Investments L increased its SPT holdings by 17.02% and now holds 1.56 million SPT shares valued at $92.43 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period.