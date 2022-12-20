As of Monday, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (AMEX:IE) stock closed at $13.10, down from $14.99 the previous day. While Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has underperformed by -12.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On September 28, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IE. Jefferies also rated IE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on July 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IE is recording 156.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.29%, with a gain of 21.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,598,745 shares of the stock, with a value of $90.54 million, following the purchase of 44 additional shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in IE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.11%.

IE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.80% at present.