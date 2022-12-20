Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) closed Monday at $14.44 per share, down from $16.55 a day earlier. While Domo Inc. has underperformed by -12.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO fell by -70.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.41 to $12.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.58% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) recommending Buy. UBS also Upgraded DOMO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley June 22, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for DOMO, as published in its report on June 22, 2020. Needham’s report from June 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $38 for DOMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Domo Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 87.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOMO is recording an average volume of 490.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.14%, with a loss of -5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOMO has increased by 28.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,215,679 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.98 million, following the purchase of 715,019 additional shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in DOMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 59.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 857,391 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,290,911.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 349,138 position in DOMO. Portolan Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.13%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $12.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ivy Investment Management Co. increased its DOMO holdings by 28.81% and now holds 0.82 million DOMO shares valued at $11.7 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. DOMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.