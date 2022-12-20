As of Monday, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (NYSE:BKSY) stock closed at $1.67, down from $1.84 the previous day. While BlackSky Technology Inc. has underperformed by -9.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY fell by -70.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.97 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.99% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BKSY. Lake Street also rated BKSY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2022.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BlackSky Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BKSY is recording 697.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.29%, with a loss of -22.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKSY has increased by 15.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,538,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.91 million, following the purchase of 483,383 additional shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in BKSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 25,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,868,500.

During the first quarter, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp added a 1,144 position in BKSY. Samlyn Capital LLC sold an additional 7599.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.58%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $2.17 million. BKSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.00% at present.