In Monday’s session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) marked $6.32 per share, down from $7.36 in the previous session. While C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -14.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -79.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.64 to $4.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.13% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for CCCC. Credit Suisse also rated CCCC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2022. BofA Securities April 11, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 11, 2022, and set its price target from $46 to $15. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CCCC, as published in its report on March 10, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $57 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CCCC has an average volume of 450.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a loss of -20.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.31, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CCCC has increased by 4.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,934,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.86 million, following the purchase of 267,818 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in CCCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -750,432 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,091,975.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,419,107 position in CCCC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 63445.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.24%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $24.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, RTW Investments LP decreased its CCCC holdings by -8.90% and now holds 2.82 million CCCC shares valued at $24.16 million with the lessened -0.28 million shares during the period. CCCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.