A share of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) closed at $0.28 per share on Friday, down from $0.29 day before. While Dave Inc. has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVE fell by -97.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.43% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dave Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -116.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DAVE is registering an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.37%, with a loss of -19.36% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Dave Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DAVE has increased by 283.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,619,037 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.51 million, following the purchase of 6,369,047 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,647,411.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -181,023 position in DAVE. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.90%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $0.6 million. DAVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.90% at present.