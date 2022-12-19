In Friday’s session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) marked $1.56 per share, down from $1.66 in the previous session. While ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed by -6.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR fell by -77.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.60 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.16% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) to Neutral. A report published by Stifel on February 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PRQR. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRQR, as published in its report on May 03, 2021. Citigroup’s report from March 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PRQR has an average volume of 842.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.99%, with a gain of 4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.47, showing decline from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRQR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRQR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,300,000.

During the first quarter, Opaleye Management, Inc. added a 375,000 position in PRQR. Prosight Management LP purchased an additional 8781.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.51%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $2.11 million. PRQR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.30% at present.