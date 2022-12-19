A share of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) closed at $1.26 per share on Friday, down from $1.40 day before. While Opendoor Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -10.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPEN fell by -90.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.24 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for OPEN. JP Morgan also rated OPEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for OPEN, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OPEN is registering an average volume of 22.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.67%, with a loss of -3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.53, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opendoor Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OPEN has increased by 2.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,436,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.51 million, following the purchase of 1,725,769 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OPEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,241,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,251,398.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 1,718,286 position in OPEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.34%, now holding 17.98 million shares worth $33.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, D1 Capital Partners LP increased its OPEN holdings by 56.42% and now holds 16.38 million OPEN shares valued at $30.31 million with the added 5.91 million shares during the period. OPEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.00% at present.