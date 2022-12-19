In Friday’s session, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) marked $0.57 per share, down from $0.70 in the previous session. While Leafly Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -18.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFLY fell by -94.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.58 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.51% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Cowen started tracking Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for LFLY.

Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 58.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LFLY has an average volume of 570.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.38%, with a loss of -36.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leafly Holdings Inc. Shares?

Pharmaceutical Retailers giant Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Leafly Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 274.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LFLY has increased by 216.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,287,799 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.91 million, following the purchase of 880,352 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in LFLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 295,775 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 932,936.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 118,424 position in LFLY. Merlin Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 79.49%, now holding 0.37 million shares worth $0.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Horizons ETFs Management decreased its LFLY holdings by -1.09% and now holds 0.37 million LFLY shares valued at $0.26 million with the lessened 4045.0 shares during the period. LFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.