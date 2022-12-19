In Friday’s session, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) marked $1.23 per share, up from $1.16 in the previous session. While Pardes Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 6.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRDS fell by -88.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.76 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.40% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On March 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRDS.

Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PRDS has an average volume of 176.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.06%, with a gain of 2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pardes Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in PRDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,553,757 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,829,671.

During the first quarter, Lynx1 Capital Management LP added a 95,172 position in PRDS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.36%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $1.54 million. PRDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.