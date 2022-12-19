Currently, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) stock is trading at $3.34, marking a fall of -1.69% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -74.66% below its 52-week high of $13.19 and 0.38% above its 52-week low of $3.33. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.31% below the high and +0.30% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, JMIA’s SMA-200 is $6.55.

As well, it is important to consider JMIA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.56.JMIA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.45, resulting in an 1.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.33 in simple terms.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 168 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.16% of its stock and 21.16% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company holding total of 9.82 million shares that make 9.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 57.08 million.

The securities firm Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 1.39 million shares of JMIA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.45 million.

An overview of Jumia Technologies AG’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) traded 1,925,374 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.07 and price change of -1.16. With the moving average of $4.57 and a price change of -2.43, about 2,394,614 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JMIA’s 100-day average volume is 2,743,891 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.85 and a price change of -2.26.