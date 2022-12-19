The share price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) fell to $9.85 per share on Friday from $10.16. While Nine Energy Service Inc. has underperformed by -3.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NINE rose by 787.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.20 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 144.20% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NINE. Goldman also Downgraded NINE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2020. Tudor Pickering March 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NINE, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NINE is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.73%, with a gain of 6.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NINE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nine Energy Service Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NINE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NINE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Clarity Financial LLC made another increased to its shares in NINE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 59.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,575,854 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,218,534.

At the end of the first quarter, Castleknight Management LP increased its NINE holdings by 68.84% and now holds 0.35 million NINE shares valued at $3.67 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. NINE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.70% at present.