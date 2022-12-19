The share price of Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) fell to $0.44 per share on Friday from $0.48. While Surrozen Inc. has underperformed by -7.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRZN fell by -93.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.78 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on September 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRZN. Stifel also rated SRZN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021.

Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Surrozen Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRZN is recording an average volume of 228.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 32.49%, with a loss of -5.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRZN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surrozen Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Stanford Management Co. increased its SRZN holdings by 3,102.92% and now holds 0.78 million SRZN shares valued at $0.47 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. SRZN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.10% at present.