In Friday’s session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) marked $2.13 per share, up from $2.00 in the previous session. While D-Wave Quantum Inc. has overperformed by 6.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS fell by -78.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.23 to $2.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.00% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 19, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QBTS has an average volume of 169.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.28%, with a loss of -8.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QBTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QBTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in QBTS has increased by 2,050.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,939,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.58 million, following the purchase of 7,570,523 additional shares during the last quarter.

QBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.80% at present.