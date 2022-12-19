Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) closed Friday at $1.31 per share, down from $1.78 a day earlier. While Castellum Inc. has underperformed by -26.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTM fell by -66.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.73 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.46% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Castellum Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CTM is recording an average volume of 366.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.89%, with a loss of -0.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Castellum Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nordea Investment Management AB’s position in CTM has decreased by -61.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 116,493 shares of the stock, with a value of $95524.0, following the sale of -183,728 additional shares during the last quarter.