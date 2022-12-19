A share of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) closed at $5.33 per share on Friday, up from $4.63 day before. While ZeroFox Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 15.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZFOX fell by -46.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.73 to $3.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, Jefferies started tracking ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on November 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZFOX.

Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZFOX is registering an average volume of 96.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.95%, with a gain of 30.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing decline from the present price of $5.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZFOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZeroFox Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZFOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZFOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,239,291 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.58 million, following the purchase of 5,239,291 additional shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ZFOX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.10%.

ZFOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.40% at present.