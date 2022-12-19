In Friday’s session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) marked $1.62 per share, up from $1.26 in the previous session. While 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 28.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YQ rose by 27.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.78 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) to Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for YQ. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21.

Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and YQ has an average volume of 83.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.52%, with a gain of 22.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Abu Dhabi Investment Council’s position in YQ has increased by 57.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 461,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.51 million, following the purchase of 168,832 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 149,540 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 149,540.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -2,100 position in YQ. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 9859.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.67%, now holding 67967.0 shares worth $75443.0. YQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.